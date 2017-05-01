Carter Brey, Principal Cello For The NY Philharmonic, To Visit Newtown High School

NEWTOWN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Student musicians at Newtown High School are due to get a visit from the principal cellist for the New York Philharmonic Monday, in preparation for a performance June 4 in Waterbury.

Carter Brey will address an orchestra class, discussing the upcoming “Chasing the Music” event. The Event will be performed by friends of Brey and members of the New York Philharmonic, featuring Saint Saens “Carnival of Animals” and other movements selected by Brey at Watergbury’s Palace Theater, according to the CMAK Sandy Hook Memorial Foundation.

“It is a pleasure and a privilege to be able to introduce Carter Brey to students at Newtown Schools,” said Rebecca Kowalski, president of CMAK and mother of Chase Kowalski, who was killed in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. “The opportunity that Carter Brey has provided to CMAK through the Chasing the Music event is a testament to his generosity and good intentions to support the work of the Foundation. Being able to include Newtown students in the event and expose them to these masters of music that will perform is an honor. We thank Carter and his friends whole heartedly,” said Kowalski.

The CMAK Sandy Hook Memorial Foundation was founded by Stephen and Rebecca Kowalski to celebrate the life of Chase Kowalski through programs that support the health and wellness of children and their families.