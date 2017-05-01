At Home CT: The Walk Against Hunger

Bill Pearse is joined in studio by Diana Goode, Vice President of Development at Foodshare. Together they discuss the Walk Against Hunger. The walk is May 7 and begins in a park behind The Hartford and is two miles long. There is no entry fee and those who raise 60 dollars get a walk tee shirt. The walk this year is being used to celebrate 35 years of service to the Greater Hartford community. There will be food trucks, music, giveaways and kids’ activities. All the money raised goes to Foodshare, the regional food bank for Hartford and Tolland counties. It supports about 300 local agencies, food pantries, after school programs, emergency shelters and soup kitchens.
At Home CT: The Walk Against HungerMay 1, 2017 2:41 PM
Photo Credit Thinkstock