At Home CT: The Walk Against Hunger

May 1, 2017 2:41 PM

Bill Pearse is joined in studio by Diana Goode, Vice President  of Development at Foodshare.  Together they discuss the Walk Against Hunger. The walk is May 7 and begins in a park behind The Hartford and is two miles long. There is no entry fee and those who raise 60 dollars get a walk tee shirt. The walk this year is being used to celebrate 35 years of service to the Greater Hartford community. There will be food trucks, music, giveaways and kids’ activities. All the money raised goes to Foodshare, the regional food bank for Hartford and Tolland counties. It supports about 300 local agencies, food pantries, after school programs, emergency shelters and soup kitchens.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen