Robbers Steal Tobacco Products From Somers Gas Station

Somers, Ct. (CBS Connecticut) – On April 30th at approximately 5:40 a.m. the Sunoco gas station located at 169 Main Street in the town of Somers was forcibly entered by smashing the front glass door.
Once inside two individuals utilized large cardboard boxes to load a significant amount of tobacco products.
The individuals were also witnessed to be using two vehicles; a grey extra cab Ford Ranger with a dented front chrome bumper and a tan late 90’s Toyota Camry with a sunroof and missing the front driver’s hubcap.
Anyone with information regarding the location of these vehicles or the identity of the individuals involved is encouraged to contact Troop C-Tolland at 860-896-3200 or text TIP711 + the information to 274637. All calls will remain confidential.