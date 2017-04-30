Bicyclist Hit in New Haven

New Haven, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A bicyclist is in critical condition after a collision with a motorcycle in New Haven on Saturday night.

The crash took place on Elm Street near the intersection of Beers Street around 7:45 p.m.

An unidentified 18-year-old New Haven resident was riding a bicycle against traffic and was crossing from one lane to another.

The actions of the bicyclist forced a car to stop. However, a motorcyclist, who was behind the car, went around the vehicle and collided with the bicycle.

The 30-year-old New Haven resident, who was operating the motorcycle, was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital where police said the man is in stable condition. The injuries to the motorcyclist are non-life-threatening.

The bicyclist was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital where police said the man was in critical, but stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation, but the initial investigation shows that the bicyclist was at fault.