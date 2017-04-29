Police: Missing Man’s Body Pulled From Pond

CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP) — Authorities in Connecticut say the body of a missing man has been pulled from a pond.
Police say the 71-year-old man had gone fishing on Friday evening. He reportedly left his house at 5:30 p.m. and was reported missing around two hours later.
Police say the man’s body was recovered shortly after crews began searching for him. His identity is being withheld pending the notification of his family.
