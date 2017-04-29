2 Boarding School Officials Resign Amid Sex Abuse Claims

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two former headmasters at a prestigious Connecticut boarding school have resigned as life trustees after a report that alleged teachers had sexually abused students, school officials said.

According to a spokeswoman for Choate Rosemary hall, Charles Dey resigned from the position Thursday. He led the Wallingford private school from 1973 to 1991. Edward Shanahan resigned Friday. He was headmaster from 1991 to 2011.

All former Choate headmasters receive the life trustee designation, spokeswoman Lorraine Connelly said.

“We thank Mr. Dey and Mr. Shanahan for their contributions to the school and we believe their resignations are important steps in our community’s healing process,” she said.

The resignations come after Choate provided a report from outside investigators this month naming a dozen educators accused of sexual misconduct while at the school, some dating back more than five decades. Famous alumni include John F. Kennedy, Michael Douglas and Ivanka Trump.

School officials and the report said Choate officials didn’t notify police, state child welfare officials or other schools of the allegations.

State officials have said they’re assessing the failure of Choate employees to report abuse in a timely manner as required under Connecticut law.

Wallingford Police Chief William Wright said the statute of limitations for each case expired and no criminal charges can be filed.