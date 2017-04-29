1 Dead, 1 Injured In Danbury Crash

(Danbury, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police are investigating a wrong way crash in Danbury Friday night that left one person dead.
Just before 11:00 p.m., troopers began receiving reports of a vehicle traveling east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 near exit 3.
The wrong way vehicle struck the front of another vehicle, leaving 34-year-old Julio Mafort of Danbury with serious injuries. He’s being treated in Danbury Hospital.
State Police say 40-year-old Marcos Chillogalli of Danbury died from his injuries.
There’s no word yet on why Chillogalli was driving in the wrong lanes.
Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Southbury barracks of the State Police at (203) 267-2200.