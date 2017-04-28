Two Seriously Injured In Car – Motorcycle Collision

April 28, 2017 9:46 PM
Filed Under: crash, motorcycle, west hartford

(WEST HARTFORD,Conn.CBS Connecticut)  –  A  collision involving a  car and a motorcycle  on New Britain Avenue  at Hollywood Avenue in West Hartford  Friday  left the operator of the motorcycle and a passenger with serious injuries.

The crash happened shortly before 5:30 pm.The car was turning left onto Hollywood Avenue.The motorcycle was  headed  east  in the right lane of New Britain Avenue when the collision occurred.

The operator of the motorcycle, 33 year old  Michael Musuraca of Barrington , Illinois  was taken to Hartford Hospital.A passenger on the motorcycle , 25 year old Kaitlyn Sullivan of Middletown was taken to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center.

The driver of the car,60 year old Angelina  Castro of West Hartford  was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.

 

 

 

