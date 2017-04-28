Two Seriously Injured In Car – Motorcycle Collision

(WEST HARTFORD,Conn.CBS Connecticut) – A collision involving a car and a motorcycle on New Britain Avenue at Hollywood Avenue in West Hartford Friday left the operator of the motorcycle and a passenger with serious injuries.
The crash happened shortly before 5:30 pm.The car was turning left onto Hollywood Avenue.The motorcycle was headed east in the right lane of New Britain Avenue when the collision occurred.
The operator of the motorcycle, 33 year old Michael Musuraca of Barrington , Illinois was taken to Hartford Hospital.A passenger on the motorcycle , 25 year old Kaitlyn Sullivan of Middletown was taken to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center.
The driver of the car,60 year old Angelina Castro of West Hartford was not injured.
The accident remains under investigation.