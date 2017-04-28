Truck Strikes Pedestrian

(CHESHIRE,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A pedestrian was struck by a tractor trailer truck at the intersection of West Main Street and Main Street in Cheshire Friday afternoon.
A 14 year old girl was struck at a crosswalk around 3 pm and suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
The truck was traveling east on West Main Street and making a right turn onto Main Street when the rear tires struck the girl’s leg.
The operator of the tractor trailer is cooperating with the investigation.