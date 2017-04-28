Truck Strikes Pedestrian

April 28, 2017 8:50 PM
Filed Under: Cheshire, pedestrian, truck

 

(CHESHIRE,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –  A pedestrian was struck by a tractor trailer truck  at the intersection of West Main Street and Main Street in Cheshire Friday afternoon.

A 14 year old girl was struck at a crosswalk  around  3 pm and suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area  hospital.

The truck was traveling east on West Main Street and making a right  turn onto Main Street when the rear tires   struck the girl’s leg.

The operator of the tractor trailer  is cooperating with the investigation.

 

 

