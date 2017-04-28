This Morning With Ray Dunaway April 28, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Chris White, Energy & environmental reporter at the Daily Caller News Foundation looks at the former member of the Obama administration who claims Washington D.C. often uses “misleading” news releases about climate data to influence public opinion.

7:20- Senator Paul Formica (R-East Lyme), Co-Chair of the Appropriations Committee talks the budget. “This budget streamlines government, reforms education aid to benefit more towns and cities with a new funding formula, provides predictability for towns and cities, and protects core social services for those who need them most,” he says.

7:50- CBS’s Erin Moriarty from 48 Hours will hold a free interactive murder investigation case study at University of Saint Joseph on Monday, May 1st. get a preview of this event.

8:20- Acting Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull discusses National Drug Take Back Day, this Saturday, April 29th. The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) and the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) are encouraging residents to dispose of their unused medications.

8:50- David Lightman, National political correspondent and veteran congressional reporter for McClatchy Newspapers breaks down the latest attempt at Obamacare repeal, and President Trump’s first 100 days in office.

