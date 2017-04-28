The Travis d’Arnaud Show

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Josh Edgin relieved Mets closer Jeurys Familia with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and got Bryce Harper to hit into a game-ending double play, finishing a 7-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday night that stopped New York’s six-game losing streak.

New York had lost 10 of 11 and put star slugger Yoenis Cespedes on the disabled list before the game with a strained hamstring. Travis d’Arnaud then homered twice and had five RBIs for the Mets, who were clinging to a two-run lead when they brought in Familia.

Matt Wieters singled leading off, and Adam Lind’s single sent pinch runner Joe Ross to third. Adam Eaton followed with an infield single to shortstop and injured his left ankle as he stepped on first base. Eaton needed to be helped off the field and was replaced by pinch runner Chris Heisey.

Familia struck out Trea Turner, and Mets manager Terry Collins brought in Edgin, a left-hander, to face the left-handed-hitting Harper.

Harper hit a one-hopper to Edgin, who threw home for a forceout, and d’Arnaud threw to first for the double play, giving Edgin his second big league save and first since 2013.

D’Arnaud hit a two-run homer in the second and a three-run drive in the fourth off Max Scherzer (3-2), who lasted six innings.

Jacob deGrom (1-1) struck out 12 in his third consecutive double-digit strikeout game and the 13th of his career.

Ryan Zimmerman homered twice for the Nationals, who had won 10 of their previous 11. Zimmerman tied Andre Dawson for second on the Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals franchise list with 225.

After giving up two home runs in the second, deGrom (1-1) encountered little trouble during the rest of his seven-inning stint. The right-hander retired 15 of the last 19 batters he faced, including nine via strikeout.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: Collins did not know much more on Cespedes’ prognosis. “It’s probably better news than we thought,” he said of the MRI. “It’s still going to be awhile, obviously, but it’s in a different part of (the hamstring) where the injury was last week.” … The Mets recalled LHP Sean Gilmartin from Triple-A Las Vegas to take Cespedes’ roster spot.

Nationals: LHP Sammy Solis (left elbow inflammation) had an MRI. Solis (0-0, 8.31) was placed on the DL on April 19. “We wanted to ease his mind, we wanted to ease the training staff’s mind,” manager Dusty Baker said. “It’s not getting progressively better with rest.”

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Zack Wheeler (1-2, 5.40), who gave up four runs in seven innings against the Nationals on Sunday in his longest outing since 2014, gets another chance to face Washington.

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (2-0, 2.89), who has pitched at least seven innings in each of his four starts this season, is on the mound Saturday after coming off the paternity leave list.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)