Police: Apartment Maintenance Worker Sexually Assaulted Tenant

April 28, 2017 10:08 AM
Filed Under: Santos Nunez, sexual assault, west hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – West Hartford police says a maintenance worker at an apartment building on Caya Avenue is under arrest, accused of sexually assaulting a tenant.

Police say 43-year-old Santos Nunez of New Britain knocked on the woman’s door late Thursday morning, under the guise of delivering a flyer, walked in, tried to get her to perform a sex act— and then sexually assaulted her.

Police say a child was asleep in the home at the time.

Nunez faces charges including first-degree sexual assault. He was held on $500,000 bond, pending arraignment Friday in Hartford Superior Court.

