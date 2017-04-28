Death Of Infant In Bridgeport Ruled A Homicide

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say the death of an infant inside a Bridgeport home earlier this week has been ruled a homicide.

Police say the boy was found unresponsive in an apartment on Monday. The unit is in a high-rise affordable housing complex.

He was taken to Bridgeport Hospital at first and then transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died on Tuesday.

His name and age were not disclosed by investigators.

The death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy by the state medical examiner. The cause of death was not immediately made public.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been announced.

