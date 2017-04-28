Connecticut Woman Gets Prison Time For Defrauding Medicaid

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut woman who defrauded the federal Medicaid program out of $1.6 million for bogus psychiatric services has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison.

Patricia Lafayette was sentenced Thursday in federal court to 21 months behind bars, to be followed by six months of home confinement and was also ordered to pay back the federal government.

Prosecutors say the 62-year-old Torrington woman conspired with two others to bill Medicaid for licensed psychotherapy services that were either performed by unlicensed therapists or not performed at all.

The claims included more than $71,000 in false claims for psychotherapy services for Lafayette’s daughter and grandchildren, and more than $67,000 in false claims for services to her son’s girlfriend and children.

Lafayette kept three-quarters of the money netted in the scheme.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)