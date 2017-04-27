This Morning With Ray Dunaway April 27, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Congressman Joe Courtney discusses a Congressional Budget Office report released this week, which says a 355 ship fleet would cost 67% more than the $56 billion that the fleet of 275 ships costs annually to operate today. The report was requested by Rep’s Joe Courtney (D-2nd District) and Robert Wittman, his Republican counterpart on the House Armed Services seapower subcommittee.
7:50- Kirby C. Stafford III, Ph.D, Chief Entomologist, State Entomologist Department of Entomology, looks at the latest on ticks and also with the rain we have been having… how is that affecting the Gypsy moth outlook?
8:50- Steve Milloy of JunkScience.com, talks the March For Climate taking place on Saturday, April 29th. What is the motivation behind this march? And does it expand beyond politics?
