SOUND OFF CT: The Dems’ Presidential Bullpen

A.B. Stoddard, Associate Editor & Columnist at RealClearPolitics wants to know, does the Democratic party have anyone in the bullpen to fill the White House next election?
Dan Mitchell, Senior fellow at the Cato Institute who specializes in fiscal policy, particularly tax reform, international tax competition, and the economic burden of government spending, discusses the Trump tax reform. The Trump administration has released proposals to guide the Republican push for major tax reform.
Melissa Quinn of the Daily Signal was outside with the protesters trying to get them to speak on the record. They all refused to talk to her.
Themis Klarides, Republican Minority Leader in the Connecticut House of Representatives, says after spending most of the day behind closed doors the Appropriations Committee did not vote on a budget package Tuesday.