RAY DUNAWAY: Eye-Healthy Digital Habits

April 27, 2017 5:24 PM By Ray Dunaway

Dr. Justin Bazan, Optometrist and medical adviser to The Vision Council, explains how to head into Healthy Vision Month with easy ways to maintain healthier digital habits, and shares fashionable fixes for digital eye strain.

More from Ray Dunaway
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now

Listen Live

Listen