Man Arrested On Drug Charges With Infant In SUV

LEDYARD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Ledyard police have arrested a Cranston, Rhode Island man on heroin charges as he had an infant in his SUV, said authorities.
Police say Juan Hazard, 41, was arrested Wednesday as part of a heroin-selling investigation by Ledyard and Groton officers. Authorities say they seized 345 grams of heroin with a street value of $34,500, a cell phone, and a Cadillac Escalade. Police say the drugs were found in the vehicle, along with an infant.
Police say the heroin tested positive for fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.
Hazard was held on $150,000 bond and is due in New London Superior Court Thursday.