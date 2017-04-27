Man Arrested On Drug Charges With Infant In SUV

April 27, 2017 4:07 AM

LEDYARD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Ledyard police have arrested a Cranston, Rhode Island man on heroin charges as he had an infant in his SUV, said authorities.

Police say Juan Hazard, 41, was arrested Wednesday as part of a heroin-selling investigation by Ledyard and Groton officers. Authorities say they seized 345 grams of heroin with a street value of $34,500, a cell phone, and a Cadillac Escalade. Police say the drugs were found in the vehicle, along with an infant.

Police say the heroin tested positive for fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.

Hazard was held on $150,000 bond and is due in New London Superior Court Thursday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia