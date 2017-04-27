Lembo Launches Exploratory Bid

April 27, 2017 1:38 PM
Filed Under: gubernatorial campaign, kevin lembo, North Haven

(North Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State comptroller Kevin Lembo is one step closer to officially making a run for higher office.

He has launched an exploratory committee to consider a campaign for governor.

Lembo was in North Haven today visiting Precision Combustion, using it as a backdrop to call for more businesses like it–innovative and offering green technology.

Lembo says the problem is that companies like Precision need to fill jobs but can’t find enough skilled workers in Connecticut.

He also spelled out accomplishments during his two terms as comptroller, including a reveiw of Econmic Department spending and work in reforming the state’s pension system.

