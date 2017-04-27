Fireworks Probe In New Haven

(New Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – What started Wednesday as a domestic call ended up turning into something much more for New Haven police.
During the investigation at 35 Westminster Street, officers say they found what appear to have been fireworks and other pyrotechnics.
New Haven Police spokesman Officer David Hartman says it was substantially more than one would light off during a 4th of July cookout.
Hartman says the home was secured and local, state and federal authorities are spending the day combing through the residence.
So far, no arrests have been made in the fireworks case.