Budget Back And Forth Continues

April 27, 2017 5:17 PM
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut lawmakers are making some small progress in reaching a possible agreement on a new state budget.

The General Assembly’s Finance Revenue and Bonding Committee unanimously approved a revenue package Thursday with no tax increases.

Despite that, it’s clear bad feelings between Democratic and Republican leaders remain.

The two sides exchanged barbs over whether an alternative, two-year, $40.3 billion Republican budget proposal, also released Thursday, raises taxes. While Senate and House Republican leaders contend their “Confident Connecticut” plan does not rely on tax increases, Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff is calling it “half-baked.” He says it ultimately increases local car and property taxes.

Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano disagreed, saying, “enough is enough, get to work.”

Democrats halted action Tuesday on a spending bill, blaming the lack of GOP support.

