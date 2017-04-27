Amtrak: Train Hits Person Along Shoreline

MADISON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A man has been sent to the hospital after being struck by an Amtrak train in Madison.

Authorities say the man was struck by a Boston-to-New York high-speed Acela train just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

An Amtrak spokesman says there were 251 people aboard the train, but no one was hurt. The train was delayed about 90 minutes.

The person’s name and condition were not immediately available.

Shore Line East says local trains were suspended, but have since been restored.

