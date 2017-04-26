Yale Grad Students Pledge Hunger Strike To Press Union Bid

April 26, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: grad students, Union, Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – As a union push stalls at Yale University, organizers are stepping up pressure to bring the administration to the negotiating table. A group of eight graduate students has vowed to go on a hunger strike until talks begin.

Graduate assistants in eight departments at the Ivy League school voted in February to unionize. They appeared to be on track to become among the first to do so since the National Labor Relations Board ruled last year that those assisting in teaching and research at private universities have a right to union representation.

But Yale is challenging the union’s strategy and has said the requests by Local 33-UNITE HERE for collective bargaining are premature.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia