This Morning With Ray Dunaway April 26, 2017

7:20- Pete Gioia, vice president and economist for CBIA, talks Connecticut’s exports. Connecticut companies exported $14.4 billion in goods and services in 2016, comprising 1.5% of total U.S. exports, according to a new survey released today, the first day of Export Week. Learn more.
8:20- Dr. Justin Bazan, Optometrist and medical adviser to The Vision Council, explains how to head into Healthy Vision Month with easy ways to maintain healthier digital habits, and shares fashionable fixes for digital eye strain.
8:50- Dr. Lyle Scruggs, Professor of Political Science UConn, discusses the France election run off.
Weather and Traffic on the 8′s