This Morning With Ray Dunaway April 26, 2017

April 26, 2017 8:58 AM By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Pete Gioia, vice president and economist for CBIA, talks Connecticut’s exports.  Connecticut companies exported $14.4 billion in goods and services in 2016, comprising 1.5% of total U.S. exports, according to a new survey released today, the first day of Export Week. Learn more.

8:20- Dr. Justin Bazan, Optometrist and medical adviser to The Vision Council, explains how to head into Healthy Vision Month with easy ways to maintain healthier digital habits, and shares fashionable fixes for digital eye strain.

8:50- Dr. Lyle Scruggs, Professor of Political Science UConn, discusses the France election run off.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

More from Ray Dunaway
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia