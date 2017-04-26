Suspected Human Remains Found In Greenwich

April 26, 2017 3:22 PM
Filed Under: Greenwich, Human Remains

(Greenwich, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Greenwich police say remains found Tuesday in town are no related to any current event.

The discovery was made in the southwest area of Helen Binney Kitchel Natural Park.

Police say park workers made the discovery as they cleared debris from a wooded section of the park.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was contacted and police say they began their own investigation.

They’re asking anyone with any information to contact them via their tip line at (800) 372-1176.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia