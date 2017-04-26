Suspected Human Remains Found In Greenwich

(Greenwich, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Greenwich police say remains found Tuesday in town are no related to any current event.
The discovery was made in the southwest area of Helen Binney Kitchel Natural Park.
Police say park workers made the discovery as they cleared debris from a wooded section of the park.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was contacted and police say they began their own investigation.
They’re asking anyone with any information to contact them via their tip line at (800) 372-1176.