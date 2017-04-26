Suspect Arrested In Florida Charged In Bridgeport Homicide

April 26, 2017 2:24 PM
Filed Under: bridgeport, florida, homicide

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – Bridgeport police say the man suspected in a fatal shooting at a local restaurant last year was arrested in Florida on Tuesday.

An arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Douglas Rivas the day after Cristobal Hernandez was shot and killed in El Paraiso Restaurant. U.S. Marshals conducted a multi-state manhunt but initially could not find him. Bridgeport police Capt. Brian Fitzgerald says new information lead U.S. Marshals to Rivas in Florida.

Rivas has been charged as a fugitive from justice.

Police expect him to be extradited to Connecticut.

Hernandez was shot in the chest after a fight broke out inside the restaurant last September. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

It is unclear what started the fight.

