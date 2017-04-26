Same Greenwich Bank Robbed Twice In Two Days

(GREENWICH,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – For the second time in as many days the Chase Bank at 1150 East Putnam Avenue in the Riverside section of Greenwich was robbed Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly before four o’clock a man armed with a handgun entered the bank and demanded cash.A teller complied and the suspect fled on foot.The suspect’s description closely resembles that of the person who robbed the bank on Tuesday.
Anyone with information should contact the Greenwich Police anonymous tip line at 1-800-372-1176 or 203-622-3333 or tips @greenwichct.org.