Same Greenwich Bank Robbed Twice In Two Days

April 26, 2017 6:52 PM
Filed Under: Bank Robbery, Greenwich

(GREENWICH,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – For the second time in as many days the Chase Bank  at 1150 East Putnam Avenue in the Riverside section of  Greenwich was robbed  Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before   four  o’clock   a man  armed with a handgun   entered the bank and demanded cash.A teller complied  and the suspect fled on foot.The suspect’s description closely   resembles  that of the person who robbed the  bank on Tuesday.

Anyone with information should contact  the Greenwich Police  anonymous tip line  at 1-800-372-1176  or 203-622-3333 or tips @greenwichct.org.

