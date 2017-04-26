Man Killed In East Hartford Crash

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Oak Street in East Hartford.
Around 7:15 p.m., authorities say two vehicles heading in opposite directions collided– one of them ending up in the backyard of a home. The driver of that vehicle was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name was not immediately available.
Two people in the other vehicle were not injured.
Oak Street was closed overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, in the area of Burnbrook Road, as police investigated.