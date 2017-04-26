Connecticut Business Spotlight April 26, 2017: Seventy2 Architects

April 26, 2017 2:57 PM By Connecticut Business Spotlight

One of the many things that makes Connecticut great is its local businesses! WTIC Newstalk 1080, along with Joseph Merritt Company Construction Documents Technology support local businesses in Connecticut and want to thank them for the wonderful work they do.

This week’s Connecticut Business Spotlight is Seventy2 Architects.

Insight and imagination-that’s the slogan for seventy2 architects.  Specializing in commercial and residential buildings, seventy2 architects can help with new construction, renovations, additions, feasibility studies and master plans.  For your next project, contact Maura at seventy2architects.com, and also on Facebook @72architects

Brought to you by Joseph Merritt Company Construction Documents Technology. Go to Merrittgraphics.com.

