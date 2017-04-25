Red Sox And Yankees Postponed

April 25, 2017 5:53 PM
Filed Under: rainout, Red Sox, Yankees

 BOSTON (AP) _ The opener of the three-game series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park has been postponed because of rain.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on July 16.

Earlier Tuesday, Boston placed third baseman Pablo Sandoval on the 10 day disabled list with a sprained right knee, a move retroactive to Monday.

Infielder Josh Rutledge, who had been on injury rehab assignment with Double-A Portland following his recovery from a strained left hamstring, was activated from the 10-day disabled list

 

