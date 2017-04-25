Red Sox And Yankees Postponed

BOSTON (AP) _ The opener of the three-game series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park has been postponed because of rain.
The game has been rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on July 16.
Earlier Tuesday, Boston placed third baseman Pablo Sandoval on the 10 day disabled list with a sprained right knee, a move retroactive to Monday.
Infielder Josh Rutledge, who had been on injury rehab assignment with Double-A Portland following his recovery from a strained left hamstring, was activated from the 10-day disabled list
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)