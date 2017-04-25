NTSB: Touch-and-go Landings Preceeded Deadly Wallingford Plane Crash

April 25, 2017 4:58 PM
Filed Under: Meriden-Markham Airport, Plane Crash, Wallingford

(CBS Connecticut) — Investigators today said a small plane that crashed and caught fire in Wallingford near Meriden-Markham Airport was practicing touch-and-go landings at the time.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the Cirrus SR22 was on its second set of landings and takeoffs, when it assumed a landing attitude about 10 or 15 feet above the runway.

NTSB Investigator Todd Gunther says the plane dropped, bounced twice, rolled, and hit the ground near a fence.

“Along with the associated large fragments of the aircraft, there is also a debris field that exists, which consists of cockpit items, as well as small subcomponents of the airplane and portions of the structure.

Cheshire Doctor Joseph Tomanelli was killed.  His 21-year-old son Daniel Tomanelli survived.

 

