NTSB: Touch-and-go Landings Preceeded Deadly Wallingford Plane Crash

(CBS Connecticut) — Investigators today said a small plane that crashed and caught fire in Wallingford near Meriden-Markham Airport was practicing touch-and-go landings at the time.
The National Transportation Safety Board says the Cirrus SR22 was on its second set of landings and takeoffs, when it assumed a landing attitude about 10 or 15 feet above the runway.
NTSB Investigator Todd Gunther says the plane dropped, bounced twice, rolled, and hit the ground near a fence.
“Along with the associated large fragments of the aircraft, there is also a debris field that exists, which consists of cockpit items, as well as small subcomponents of the airplane and portions of the structure.
Cheshire Doctor Joseph Tomanelli was killed. His 21-year-old son Daniel Tomanelli survived.