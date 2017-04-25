New London On Edge After Coyote Sightings

April 25, 2017 8:07 AM
Filed Under: Coyote, New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Multiple coyote sightings have put residents of a Connecticut city on edge.

New London residents say they’ve seen coyotes following them on daytime walks with family pets and small children, showing no apparent fear of humans. Citizens spoke about their concerns at a community meeting held by New London Mayor Michael Passero.

Chris Vann, a wildlife biologist answering questions at the meeting, told residents to remove any food sources from outdoors, including pets that coyotes would see as possible prey.

Passero also urged residents to report “human bad behavior,” citing reports that a resident has been feeding at least one of the coyotes.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia