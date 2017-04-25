I-95 South Shut Down In Greenwich After Fatal Pedestrian Crash

April 25, 2017 11:38 AM
Greenwich, I-95, traffic crash

(CBS Connecticut) — I-95 southbound is shut down at exit 6, after a crash that killed a pedestrian this morning.

State Police Trooper Kelly Grant says traffic is being diverted off the highway at exit 6, and back on at exit 5.

“Troopers from Troop G in Bridgeport responded to I-95 southbound in the area of exit 5 in Greenwich for a report of a car versus pedestrian [accident],” Grant said. “Upon their arrival they did find one pedestrian fatality.”

The highway could be closed for several hours.

It was not immediately clear why the person who was struck was on the highway.

The crash took place shortly before 10 am.

There was rain in parts of Connecticut

