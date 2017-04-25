Hartford Fire Station Being Named In Honor Of Fallen Firefighter

April 25, 2017 5:12 PM
Filed Under: Blue Hills, hartford, Hartford Fire Department, Kevin Bell

(CBS Connecticut) — A Hartford firefighter who died on the job in a burning house will be honored Sunday.

The Engine Company 16 fire station on Blue Hills Avenue where Kevin Bell worked will be named the Kevin L. Bell Fire Station.

Captain Raul Ortiz says it will be an emotional day for the city’s firefighters.

“This is the fist line of duty death in a fire that we have dealt with in some time,” Ortiz said. “It is still very fresh in everyone’s memory.  We still remember Kevin very fondly.”

Bell’s 2014 death prompted several investigations.

The Hartford Fire Department has since purchased new equipment and made changes to training procedures.

Bell became trapped on the second floor of a house on Blue Hills Avenue, when he got tangled up in wrought iron furniture, as his air tank ran low.

