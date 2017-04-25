Earnhardt Jr. To Hang It Up

April 25, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Hendrick Motorsports says Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire at the end of this season.

Earnhardt is a 14-time winner of NASCAR’s most popular driver award.

He has 26 career Cup victories, and that includes a pair of wins in the Daytona 500.

Earnhardt is a two-time champion in NASCAR’s second-tier series.

But the son of the late seven-time champion has never won a Cup title.

Earnhardt turns 43 in October, was married during the off-season and has stated he wants a family.

He’s also been plagued by concussions and missed half of last season after suffering yet another one.

He’s become an advocate for research of sports-related brain injuries.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia