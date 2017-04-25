COMPUTER TALK with Tab: How to Fix Windows 10 Problems and More Computer Solutions

Erik and Bob answer your tech questions. The following topics are discussed.

President Trump orders high tech H1-B visa reform. Google Home is outpacing Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant by offering multi-user voice support. Bill Gates’s children weren’t allowed cell phones until age fourteen. Elon Musk is working on consensual telepathy. Scientists probe the 1962 escape from Alcatraz prison by using…coconuts…?

Find out how to fix problems with failed Windows 10 by using System System Restore, System File Checker, and Check Disk (chkdsk) tools. Discover how to locate compatible antivirus software for the older Windows XP operating system.

Erik and Bob talk about the security dangers of using the older Windows XP operating system. Find out how to use your cell phone as a wireless hot spot. Discover why the Process Performance Counter is disabled, and the problems of the slow performance in Windows 7. Find out how to use disk de-fragmentation to speed up computer performance. Troubleshooting methods are discussed when sending and receiving e-mails. Also discussed is wireless printing with an older Apple iPhone 4.

Erik and Bob continue with your queries. Is de-fragmentation possible on a tablet device? The dangers associated with de-fragmenting solid state hard drives to improve performance. Find out how to fix problems opening attachments in Windows Live Mail in Windows 7. Apple is working on devices to transform diabetes care and treatment. Your solution to fixing problems with Windows update issues in Windows 10. A power user gets advice on buying a new graphics card. A listener asks for advice on whether to upgrade his Windows 7 computer or buy a new one with Windows 10. Discover how to use Malwarebytes’ Anti-Malware and OpenDNS to surf the web more safely. Added to the discussion is how to update web browsers to help make online banking more secure. And advice on fixing problems with printing on an HP Officejet 6500.