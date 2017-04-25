Bear Cub Dies After Hit By Car

April 25, 2017 2:18 PM
Filed Under: bear hit, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) – The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says it put down a black bear cub after it was hit by a car.

The Meriden Record-Journal (http://bit.ly/2p1iK5Y ) reports the cub was struck Friday near Chamberlain Highway.

Agency spokeswoman Cyndy Chanaca says the cub was put down by environmental conservation police due to its injuries.

While it is unusual for bears to get hit by cars, Chanaca says this time of the year is when mother bears come out with their cubs. She warns drivers to be on the lookout for animals crossing the road.

About 6,700 bear sightings were reported in the state last year.

State DEEP Deputy Commissioner Susan Whalen says bears spend more time in neighborhoods after being attracted to homes with easy food sources.

