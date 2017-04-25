Bank Robbery In Greenwich

(Greenwich, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Greenwich police are investigating a bank robbery in town.

Detectives say the Chase Bank branch on Lockwood Lane was robbed earlier this morning.

No injuries were reported and police haven’t yet released a description of the suspect or suspects.

Numerous officers responded to the scene, with police focusing their search in the Lockwood Lane area.

Uniformed officers have since returned patrol operations as detectives continue their investigation.

Roads at near the scene of the robbery have since reopened.

