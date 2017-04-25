1 Dead In Early Morning Crash

(Hartford, Conn.CBS Connecticut) – One person is dead following an early morning crash in Hartford.

A little before 1:00 a.m., State Police say a vehicle traveling north on Route 5/15 drove on to the right shoulder, hit and rode the guardrail for a time, and then, near exit 86 off ramp, struck a left guardrail and a tree.

Troopers say 48-year-old Jose Guzman of Hartford was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

They also say 36-year-old Jeffrey Rivera of Waterbury was still in the vehicle upon arrival.  He was extricated and taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating the crash.  They haven’t determined yet who was behind the wheel.

