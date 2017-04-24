This Morning With Ray Dunaway April 24, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP®CBS News Business Analyst is back. Here we go again… yet another chance for a government shutdown looms this week. The government is currently being funded by a continuing resolution (CR), passed in December 2016, through April 28, 2017.
7:20-Akash Chougule, Americans for Prosperity’s Director of Policy, is on the air with Ray. It was reported that next week the GOP will give Obamacare repeal another shot THIS week. What’s different about the third attempt?
8:50- Mayor Monday is back with Matthew B. Galligan, Town Manager of South Windsor. Galligan shares details on the Clothing Drive coming Saturday, April 29 from 9am to 2pm at the Community Center. The Town manager also discusses the failing of concrete foundations in town, and a public hearing about the issue on Thursday, April 27 at the General Government Budget – Timothy Edwards Middle School, Room Alt #6.
