Technical High School Superintendent Resigning

April 24, 2017 8:45 PM
Filed Under: Superintendent, Technical High Schools

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ The Connecticut Technical High School system’s superintendent is resigning, more than a month after she was placed on paid leave while state officials investigated agency spending practices.
State Education Commissioner Dianna Wentzell and State Board of Education Chairman Robert Trefry announced Monday they had accepted the resignation of Nivea Torres, effective May 1.

Both credited Torres with being an effective advocate for the system, noting how programs were expanded and graduation rates improved.

The Hartford Courant obtained documents indicating Torres used taxpayer funds to pay for a never-used advertising campaign and a photo shoot, among other things. State officials are investigating more than $4.5 million in payments the system has made since 2014 to The Pita Group marketing firm.

Her attorney Gregg Adler has said Torres did nothing wrong.

 

