Driver Charged In Pedestrian Death

April 24, 2017 4:47 PM
Filed Under: New Haven, pedestrian death

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – Police in Connecticut say a driver has been charged in connection with the death of a hospital employee who was struck and killed as she stood on a sidewalk in New Haven.

The New Haven Register reports (http://bit.ly/2q7Pzfi ) that Agnese Izzo was arrested on a felony charge of misconduct with a motor vehicle on April 5. She has not entered a plea.

Police say Izzo had been driving up to 13 mph above the 25 mph speed limit when she hit and killed 42-year-old Melissa Tancredi of Waterbury in January.

Police have said Izzo was in a left turn only lane but continued straight and onto the sidewalk.

Her attorney said Monday that Izzo tried to help Tancredi at the scene.

Tancredi was an employee of Yale New Haven Hospital.

