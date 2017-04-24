Big Papi Goes To College

April 24, 2017 6:23 PM
 EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) _ Retired Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz will deliver the commencement address at a private Rhode Island university.

The baseball legend is set to speak at the New England Institute of Technology’s 76th commencement at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence on Sunday.

The East Greenwich school will present Ortiz with his first honorary degree. He will receive a doctor of humane letters in recognition of his leadership and work to help children in New England and the Dominican Republic who face significant health challenges.

Ortiz, also known as “Big Papi,” joined the Red Sox ahead of the 2003 season and retired last fall. He is credited with helping the Red Sox win three World Series titles, including their first since 1918.

 

