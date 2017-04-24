Arrests Made, Thousands Seized In Illegal Tobacco Operation

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Multiple arrests and hundreds of thousands of dollars in contraband have been seized in an illegal tobacco bust in Connecticut.
Ten people are under arrest. State Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Kevin Sullivan says agents seized $234,000 in illegal tobacco products from a distributor they’d been watching since last November.
He says $50,000 in cash was also confiscated.
The distributor served hundreds of locations throughout Fairfield and New Haven Counties, Sullivan said, in one of the largest such operations they’ve undertaken.
Agents say the investigation is ongoing and they expect to make more arrests.
Sullivan says the lucrative enterprise means the state lost about $6 million in potential tax revenue.