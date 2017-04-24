Arrests Made, Thousands Seized In Illegal Tobacco Operation

April 24, 2017 1:39 PM
Filed Under: Department of Revenue Services, illegal tobacco sales, Kevin Sullivan

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Multiple arrests and hundreds of thousands of dollars in contraband have been seized in an illegal tobacco bust in Connecticut.

Ten people are under arrest. State Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Kevin Sullivan says agents seized $234,000 in illegal tobacco products from a distributor they’d been watching since last November.

He says $50,000 in cash was also confiscated.

The distributor served hundreds of locations throughout Fairfield and New Haven Counties, Sullivan said, in one of the largest such operations they’ve undertaken.

Agents say the investigation is ongoing and they expect to make more arrests.

Sullivan says the lucrative enterprise means the state lost about $6 million in potential tax revenue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia