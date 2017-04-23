Torrington Police Identify Deceased Woman

Torrington, Ct. – CBS Connecticut) – The Torrington Police Department have cleared the scene at 63 Cider Mill Crossing.
On April 22 at approx. 4:15 am Torrington Police Officers responded to Cider Mill Crossing for a reported unresponsive female. The female has been identified as
Phyllis Gervais 79 yrs old of 63 Cider Mill Xing. Torrington Police Detectives are conducting the investigation into Gervais’ death. This is an isolated incident to this
location. The cause and manner of death is not available at this time. This is an open and active investigation anyone with information is asked to contact the
Torrington Police Department.