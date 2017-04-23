Hartford Police Going On Trial In Alleged Brutality Case

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – Two Hartford police officers are set to go back on trial in a lawsuit accusing them of using excessive force on members of a city family.

Christopher May and Matthew Cornell originally went on trial in December. The jury returned with a split verdict that found in favor of the officers on some allegations, but jurors couldn’t reach a verdict on other claims.

Jury selection is set for Monday in federal court in Bridgeport, followed by the trial on Tuesday.

Fabian Edwards, his mother, Elizabeth Edwards, and his brothers, Kenville Edwards and KeithMichael Mitto allege three officers assaulted them and used stun guns and pepper spray on them for no reason at their home in 2012.

The third officer, Eric Baumgarten, was cleared by the jury in December.

