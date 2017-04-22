March For Science Events Set For Hartford, New Haven

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Supporters of science are set to rally in Hartford and New Haven as part of a worldwide effort to promote understanding of science and protect it from attacks such as budget cuts proposed under President Donald Trump.
The March for Science events are scheduled for Saturday at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza in Hartford and East Rock Park in New Haven.
The two marches are among events in more than 500 cities around the world and coincide with Earth Day. Scientists, students and research advocates are among the marchers.
Organizers say the march is political but not partisan. They say it promotes the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks including proposed budget cuts under Trump, such as a 20 percent slice of the National Institute of Health.
