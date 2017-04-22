Maine Boy Killed In Crash In Westport

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A 9-year-old Maine boy has died after being injured in a car accident on Interstate 95 in Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police say Casey Savage, of Kittery, died Friday at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Troopers say Casey suffered a severe head injury in the three-vehicle crash in Westport on Thursday night.

Authorities say Casey was a backseat passenger in one of two cars that came to an abrupt stop in the left lane. A third vehicle driven by another Maine resident, 29-year-old Jesse Zorski, of Freeport, struck Casey’s car, which was pushed into a third car.

Police say Zorski and another person were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say everyone was wearing seat belts.

No charges have been announced. Troopers say the accident is under investigation.

