Lawmakers Want Info On Tick-Borne Diseases

April 22, 2017 10:49 AM
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Two U.S. senators want to know more about the efforts of the federal Tick-Borne Disease Working Group, saying there’s a growing health threat.

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand have sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Thomas E. Price, asking for
an update.

Recent federal law requires the agency to support research related to tick-borne diseases and to establish a working group made up of physicians, researchers, patients, family members and advocates.

In their letter, the senators say the proliferation of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases in the U.S. is “undeniable and underscores the need for strong diagnostic tools, better data collection and subsequent research,” as well as greater public awareness.

Reported cases of Lyme disease have tripled over the past several decades.

