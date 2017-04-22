Deadly Crash On Route 44 In Canton

CANTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – One person is dead and another hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on Route 44 in Canton Saturday.
The crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. in the area of Breezy Hill Road, not far from the New Hartford town line.
One driver was pronounced dead at the scene; the other was taken to an area hospital for serious injuries, said police. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
The names of the victims were not immediately available.
The road remained closed late Saturday afternoon as police continued to investigate. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to call Canton police at 860-693-0221.